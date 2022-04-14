Enzyme One Day Volume Reaches $5.10 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $56.40 or 0.00136194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $118.06 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00034453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00104414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,293 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

