EOS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $410.79 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00005700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $410.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,052,052,183 coins and its circulating supply is 986,828,478 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

