Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) PT Lowered to SEK 200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 200 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.25.

EPOKY stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

