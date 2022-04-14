Equities Analysts Set Expectations for uniQure’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QURE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $934.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. uniQure has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

