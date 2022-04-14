Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 14th (AAVVF, AETUF, AIAGY, AMKBY, ASOMY, AZN, BIREF, BTEGF, CABGY, CNI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 14th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,850 ($50.17) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79).

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14).

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from £115 ($149.86) to £120 ($156.37).

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$165.00 to C$169.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 11 to CHF 8.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from SEK 250 to SEK 235. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$16.00.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.40 ($67.83) to €59.80 ($65.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to €11.60 ($12.61).

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00.

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from 235.00 to 215.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50.

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 140 to SEK 130. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from 3,100.00 to 3,000.00.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €89.00 ($96.74) to €86.00 ($93.48). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,675 ($21.83) to GBX 1,775 ($23.13).

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 110 to SEK 120. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$70.00.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €88.00 ($95.65) to €95.00 ($103.26). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 264 to CHF 260. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.91) to €37.00 ($40.22).

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($52.17).

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 750.00 to 850.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 80 to CHF 85.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18).

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €15.50 ($16.85) to €14.00 ($15.22). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22).

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €282.00 ($306.52) to €294.00 ($319.57). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from CHF 415 to CHF 450.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17).

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €90.00 ($97.83) to €105.00 ($114.13).

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 59 to SEK 63. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 105 to CHF 100.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from 110.00 to 125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$49.53 to C$58.00.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$75.00.

