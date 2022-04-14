eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.45.
eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)
