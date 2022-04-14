Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.37. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 24,500 shares.

Separately, Raymond James cut Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

