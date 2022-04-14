EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Rating) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,400.00 ($9,185.19).

Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 1,300,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,900.00 ($51,037.04).

EV Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, zinc, lithium/borate, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It also holds interest in the Khartoum tenements that comprises five granted exploration licenses for minerals (EPM) and one EPM application covering 390 square kilometers.

