Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$15.27. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 8,117 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$120.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.