Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$15.27. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 8,117 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.
About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
See Also
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.