Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.10.

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.71. 34,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,113. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.24 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.83.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

