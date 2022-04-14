eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $720,468,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

