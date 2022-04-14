extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $55,526.26 and $3,302.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,933.66 or 1.00105716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00256645 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00116768 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00357549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00135426 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001358 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.