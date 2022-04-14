Fastenal (FAST) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 25th

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

