FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.75. The stock had a trading volume of 105,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

