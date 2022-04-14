FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.33. FedEx has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.