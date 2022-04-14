FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FFBW by 111.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FFBW in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FFBW by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

FFBW opened at $12.00 on Thursday. FFBW has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

