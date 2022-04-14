FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $21.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.79. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

