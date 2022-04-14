Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the March 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. 357,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.