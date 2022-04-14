Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,489 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 860.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

WDFC opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $170.44 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

