FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.
FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 153.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.
FingerMotion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNGR)
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
