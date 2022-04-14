Fireball Price Tops $5.97 (FIRE)

Fireball (FIRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $117,353.16 and $120.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for $5.97 or 0.00014953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,672 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

