First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,048. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $32,795,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,326,000 after buying an additional 493,405 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

