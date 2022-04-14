First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.97

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $14.01. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 6,366,519 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

