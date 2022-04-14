First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

