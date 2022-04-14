First National Trust Co Boosts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

