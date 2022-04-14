First National Trust Co Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,734,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

