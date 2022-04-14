First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 330.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 347,996 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $46,919,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.38.

MCK stock traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $323.25. 966,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,639. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $329.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.43 and a 200-day moving average of $249.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

