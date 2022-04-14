First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $32.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,227.29. 402,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,178. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,285.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,350.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.