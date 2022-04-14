First National Trust Co Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.43. 70,779,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,317,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.