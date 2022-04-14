First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of MO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 12,201,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,413,339. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

