First National Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 218,040 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.71. The company had a trading volume of 315,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,684. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

