First National Trust Co Makes New $281,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 1,455,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

