First National Trust Co Purchases 1,655 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.56. 1,300,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average is $164.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

