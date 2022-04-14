First National Trust Co Sells 185 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.69. 1,574,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.86. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

