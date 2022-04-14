First National Trust Co Sells 450 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,349.5% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 555,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

