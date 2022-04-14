First National Trust Co Sells 671 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in CME Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $227.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

