First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AES were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in AES by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AES by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

