First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.28.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

