First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 191.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,241 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in First Solar by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $194,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.