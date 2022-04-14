First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 94,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,822. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

