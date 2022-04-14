First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

FEN opened at $16.32 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.