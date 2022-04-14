First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 1,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
