First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAB opened at $74.47 on Thursday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,172,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 59,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 52,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter.

