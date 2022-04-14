First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FAB opened at $74.47 on Thursday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.
