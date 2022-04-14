First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 59,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 167,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.
