First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Up 2.6%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.91 and last traded at $154.45. Approximately 73,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 57,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

