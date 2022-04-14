First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $49.42. Approximately 120,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 40,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.