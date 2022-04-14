First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FKU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3,731.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000.

NASDAQ:FKU opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

