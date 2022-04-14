Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,428 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Installed Building Products worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,193,000 after acquiring an additional 268,672 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 111.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $7,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of IBP opened at $80.55 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

