Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Pentair worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pentair by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

