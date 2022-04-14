Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 571,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,595,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $223.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

